Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,114,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 478,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veris Residential by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,502,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of VRE stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

