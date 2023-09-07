WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $182.91 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.