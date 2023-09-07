WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Redburn Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

