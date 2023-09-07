William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.
GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.
GitLab Stock Up 0.5 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at GitLab
In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
