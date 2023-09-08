16,517 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.