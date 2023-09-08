19,438 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $17,690,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,450 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $64,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $261,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $64,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 182,872 shares of company stock worth $8,643,326. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 2.1 %

EGLE stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $75.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.76 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

