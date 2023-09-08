3,766 Shares in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $209,768.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,659,331 shares in the company, valued at $57,361,769.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,985,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,179,642.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $209,768.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,659,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,361,769.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,907 shares of company stock worth $6,973,198. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.0 %

Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.86. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Legacy Housing Profile

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

