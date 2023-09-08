64,892 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,994,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,346,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

