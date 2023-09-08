6,820 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

