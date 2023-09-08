888 (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.72

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.72 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 126.30 ($1.60). 888 shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 446,594 shares traded.

888 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 101 ($1.28) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.83) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,208.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.72. The company has a market cap of £562.94 million, a PE ratio of -321.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

