975 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after buying an additional 5,089,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 420,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,057 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

