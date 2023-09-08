Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.10. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 218,994 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 109.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

