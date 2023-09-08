Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.98

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.98 ($34.39) and traded as high as €33.68 ($36.22). Accor shares last traded at €33.49 ($36.01), with a volume of 391,010 shares trading hands.

Accor Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €33.43 and its 200-day moving average is €31.98.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

