ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.58% of ACI Worldwide worth $104,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.