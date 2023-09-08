ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.99

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 187561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $14.20 to $16.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

ACM Research Stock Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $16,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $16,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,598 shares of company stock worth $2,897,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,857,000 after acquiring an additional 201,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

