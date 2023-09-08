Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Advance Auto Parts worth $106,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts



Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

