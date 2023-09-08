Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Trading Down 11.1%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 8,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 34,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 11.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advantage Solutions stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

with more than 40,000 associates generating over $65b in annual sales throughout our over 70 offices, advantage solutions is the premier consumer packaged goods sales and marketing agency, committed to building brand value for our clients and customers. our customized sales and marketing solutions include headquarter sales, retail merchandising and marketing services, specializing in client and customer events, publications and assisted-selling services for the grocery, drugstore, club, convenience, natural/specialty, sporting goods, consumer electronics and home center channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.