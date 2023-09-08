AF Advisors Inc. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.