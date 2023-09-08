Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.19% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $112,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 2.0 %

AMG opened at $129.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day moving average is $143.82. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.