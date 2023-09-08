Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

AFL opened at $74.65 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

