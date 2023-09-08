AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Up 8.6%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. 22,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 22,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.70.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics

About AgeX Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:AGE Free Report ) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

