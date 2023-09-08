AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Up 8.6%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. 22,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 22,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.70.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics
About AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.
