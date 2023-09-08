agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 22,875.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in agilon health were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

agilon health Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $18.57 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,008,750 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

