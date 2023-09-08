Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.41.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

AKAM stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.43 per share, with a total value of $25,048.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,132.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.43 per share, with a total value of $25,048.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,132.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,090 shares of company stock worth $100,176 and sold 37,088 shares worth $3,608,449. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

