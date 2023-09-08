Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.12% of Alamo Group worth $113,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $588,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $169.36 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $200.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

