Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.90 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.8% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.