Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,466,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,034 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Amazon.com worth $5,006,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

