Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $254.39 on Friday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

