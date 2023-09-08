AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Trading Down 2.6%

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). Approximately 84,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 279,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

AMTE Power Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.17.

About AMTE Power

AMTE Power plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a battery cell to automotive sectors of high-performance electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles; Ultra Prime, a non-rechargeable cell designed for use for the for applications where temperature, access and depth are key considerations; Ultra Safe, a sodium-ion cell battery energy storage for renewable power, including for residential use and in remote locations without grid access; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

