Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$28.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.26. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

