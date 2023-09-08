Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,770,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $334.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.82. AON has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

