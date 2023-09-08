Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gruss & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

