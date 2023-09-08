Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.26

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.26 and last traded at $154.99, with a volume of 256156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

