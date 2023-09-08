Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after purchasing an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

