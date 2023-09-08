Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
NYSE:APTV opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
