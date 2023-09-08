ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCB

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,828.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after buying an additional 54,840 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ArcBest by 34.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 106.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.