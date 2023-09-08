Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

ARCC stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

