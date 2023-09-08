Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Down 50.2%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 50.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,138,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38,606% from the average daily volume of 2,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.
About Artemis Therapeutics
Artemis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Therapeutics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.