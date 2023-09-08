Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $37.91 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.43%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

