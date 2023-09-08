Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,476 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.86% of Artivion worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Artivion Stock Performance

Artivion stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $645.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

