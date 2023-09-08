Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Asante Gold Trading Down 10.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24.

About Asante Gold

(Get Free Report)

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.