AutoNation (NYSE:AN) vs. Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) Critical Comparison

Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF – Get Free Report) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lookers and AutoNation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lookers 0 1 0 0 2.00 AutoNation 2 1 3 0 2.17

AutoNation has a consensus target price of $174.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Given AutoNation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Lookers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lookers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AutoNation $26.65 billion 0.25 $1.38 billion $24.12 6.32

This table compares Lookers and AutoNation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Lookers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AutoNation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lookers and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lookers N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 4.50% 58.35% 12.00%

Summary

AutoNation beats Lookers on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms. The company is also involved in the sale of tires, oils, parts, and accessories. In addition, it offers credit broking services; property management services; and insurance products, as well as sale and maintenance of vehicles, and distribution of spare parts. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as 55 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 13 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

