AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,716.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,572.21 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,496.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,510.07.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
