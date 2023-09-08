Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $839,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

