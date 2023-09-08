Aviva PLC Acquires 2,284 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB opened at $100.98 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $255,472.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $966,304.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

