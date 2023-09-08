Aviva PLC Acquires 2,729 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Buckle worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Buckle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Buckle by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Trading Down 1.4 %

BKE opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

