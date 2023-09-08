Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,916 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 877,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,016,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,757,000 after acquiring an additional 558,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.