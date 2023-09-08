Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 83.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.26 per share, with a total value of $165,780.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.16 per share, with a total value of $49,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,270.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,820 shares of company stock valued at $415,266 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

LKFN opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

