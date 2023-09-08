Aviva PLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,972 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $441,452,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,385,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,572,000 after purchasing an additional 165,425 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -78.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

