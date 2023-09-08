Aviva PLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,231 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.27% of REX American Resources worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on REX American Resources from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $84,707.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Stories

