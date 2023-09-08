Aviva PLC Has $898,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.6 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

