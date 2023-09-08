Aviva PLC Has $937,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at $16,388,794.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at $16,388,794.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,017 shares of company stock worth $61,126,519. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $206.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.50. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.